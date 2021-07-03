How Lynne Spears Really Feels About Britney's Conservatorship

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, has remained quiet about her daughter's conservatorship over the years. Following Britney's statement in open court on June 23, many fans have been wondering how Lynne is feeling or whether or not she is part of the mistreatment that Britney told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny about. Back in September, Us Weekly reported that Lynne was "at war" with her ex-husband, Britney's father Jamie Spears. "Britney's family is at war with each other and it's all because of the conservatorship," a source told the outlet at the time.

"Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney's personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn't think she is prepared to take such a drastic action. With the conservatorship being extended until the beginning of 2021, Jamie was relieved because all he wants is to keep Britney safe and at her best," the source told Us Weekly.

On July 3, a report in The New Yorker written by Ronan Farrrow and Jia Tolentino featured quotes from Lynne, who apparently discussed Britney's current situation over the phone back in June. Keep reading to find out what Lynne had to say about her daughter's conservatorship.