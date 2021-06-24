How Does Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Feel About Britney's Situation Today?

Britney Spears set the internet aflame during her conservatorship hearing on June 23 in a Los Angeles courtroom, according to Fox News.

The singer expressed her desire to end the conservatorship, saying she wasn't heard when she previously addressed the court in 2019. "I want changes and I want changes going forward," she said. "I just want my life back. All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family." She allegedly slammed her father Jamie Spears, saying she went through "several psychiatric evaluations." "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it," she claimed. Britney emphasized that not only does she want the "conservatorship to end immediately," she has no interest in therapy twice a week and is refusing any mental testing.

Britney seemed to lay into her dad during her testimony, but how does her mom feel about everything that's going on? Keep reading for more details.