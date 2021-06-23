Why Britney Spears Believes Dad Jamie Deserves To Be In Jail

Britney Spears is expressing her anger in court regarding her controversial conservatorship, and she's not holding anything back. In the past, the international pop star has pleaded with concerned fans that she is "fine" via a post to Instagram. Now, she's admitting that those words of reassurance were false.

Britney stated virtually in a Los Angeles court on June 23 that she is "traumatized" (via CNN) from her experience under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. In fact, she even said he deserves to be in jail, according to Fox News. "I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed," she said. "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management ... they should be in jail," she added.

Britney was placed in a conservatorship under the control of her father in 2008 (per BBC). She lost her motion to remove Jamie from having control over her estate in November 2020. After much speculation from worried fans that the singer has been taken advantage of by her family and managers, and the subsequent formation of the "Free Britney" movement, she is finally able to tell the truth about her experience over the past 12 years. Keep scrolling to learn the other grievances Britney is airing out against her father and her conservatorship.