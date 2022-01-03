Britney Spears Just Took A Huge Step Against This Family Member

Britney Spears has chosen to leave all family drama in 2021. The pop princess has finally broken free from conservatorship after her family, spearheaded by her father, Jamie Spears, took over her financial and personal affairs, leaving her powerless. "The #FreeBritney movement — you guys rock. Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything... I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent," she said in a statement following its termination, per CNN. "I've been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in."

While Britney's dad has center stage for the entire controversy, the "Toxic" singer also blasted other members of her family for enabling the conservatorship to run as long as it did. She even made the shocking revelation that her mom had an even bigger role in it. "my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago...but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!!" she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, via Vanity Fair. "You know exactly what you did...my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship...but tonight I will smile knowing i have a new life ahead of me!!!!"

Now, Britney is cutting off another member of her family whom she always thought to be her sole support system.