Britney Spears Just Took A Huge Step Against This Family Member
Britney Spears has chosen to leave all family drama in 2021. The pop princess has finally broken free from conservatorship after her family, spearheaded by her father, Jamie Spears, took over her financial and personal affairs, leaving her powerless. "The #FreeBritney movement — you guys rock. Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything... I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent," she said in a statement following its termination, per CNN. "I've been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in."
While Britney's dad has center stage for the entire controversy, the "Toxic" singer also blasted other members of her family for enabling the conservatorship to run as long as it did. She even made the shocking revelation that her mom had an even bigger role in it. "my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago...but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!!" she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, via Vanity Fair. "You know exactly what you did...my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship...but tonight I will smile knowing i have a new life ahead of me!!!!"
Now, Britney is cutting off another member of her family whom she always thought to be her sole support system.
Britney Spears unfollowed Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram
It's been a hot minute since Britney Spears had a falling out with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. In July 2021, the singer hinted that there are people in her life who never once tried to defend her. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," Britney said in a since-deleted post, via Bustle. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all ... did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???"
Many people assumed that Britney was referring to Jamie Lynn considering how she has mostly remained silent throughout the whole ordeal, and it was revealed one day later that it was indeed for Jamie Lynn. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes," Britney said in a separate post. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"
But it looks like Britney is over all the drama involving her family, as she has just unfollowed her sister on Instagram. Jamie Lynn probably won't be receiving an invite to Britney's upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari either. "They've already begun planning, and she [Britney] is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions," an insider told Us Weekly in December. "As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding."