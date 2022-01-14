Britney Spears Tears Down Jamie Lynn Spears' Career In Epic Rant

Britney Spears is not too pleased with what Jamie Lynn Spears shared in her interview on "Good Morning America." In an effort to promote the release of her upcoming book "Things I Should Have Said," JLS sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang to talk about what she wrote in the book, which happens to cover her relationship with her family. Many tuned in to the interview to find out the real score between her and her big sister Britney, as the two made it clear that there's a rift between them, after the latter revealed Jamie Lynn contributed to prolonging her unjust conservatorship.

"I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous," Jamie Lynn said in the interview, denying that she had any hand in taking advantage of Britney. In her book, which was quoted by "GMA," she revealed that her pop star sister exhibited "erratic," "paranoid," and "spiraling" behavior before being subjected to conservatorship. She also said that all she ever did was try to help Britney. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Jamie Lynn reiterated that she was merely a kid at the time when the conservatorship started. "I didn't have a say ... My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that's what everybody, I think, forgets." Britney responded to the claims later that night, slamming everything JLS said.