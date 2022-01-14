Britney Spears Tears Down Jamie Lynn Spears' Career In Epic Rant
Britney Spears is not too pleased with what Jamie Lynn Spears shared in her interview on "Good Morning America." In an effort to promote the release of her upcoming book "Things I Should Have Said," JLS sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang to talk about what she wrote in the book, which happens to cover her relationship with her family. Many tuned in to the interview to find out the real score between her and her big sister Britney, as the two made it clear that there's a rift between them, after the latter revealed Jamie Lynn contributed to prolonging her unjust conservatorship.
"I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous," Jamie Lynn said in the interview, denying that she had any hand in taking advantage of Britney. In her book, which was quoted by "GMA," she revealed that her pop star sister exhibited "erratic," "paranoid," and "spiraling" behavior before being subjected to conservatorship. She also said that all she ever did was try to help Britney. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now."
Jamie Lynn reiterated that she was merely a kid at the time when the conservatorship started. "I didn't have a say ... My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that's what everybody, I think, forgets." Britney responded to the claims later that night, slamming everything JLS said.
Britney Spears claimed Jamie Lynn was using her to promote her book
Britney Spears is not one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind. On Twitter, Britney wrote a lengthy rant countering what Jamie Lynn Spears had said in the "GMA" interview. "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time," Britney revealed. "So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY ???"
The singer also brought up the time Jamie Lynn performed a medley of Britney songs and how it upset her. The younger Spears said that she didn't think it would bother her big sister and she only agreed to do it to honor her. "I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything," Britney said. "Everything was always given to her."
The queen of pop ended her statement by revealing her true feelings about her family: "My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one ... My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!" Sure enough, Jamie Lynn already fired back on Instagram, defending herself and saying, "It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."