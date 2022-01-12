Britney Spears Seemingly Claps Back At Jamie Lynn's Revealing New Interview
Following Britney Spears' freedom from her thirteen-year-long conservatorship, the singer has been increasingly outspoken about her family's mistreatment. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me... They say go to the source for healing.... the person who hurt you... go to them and tell them... I've never gotten to do that," Spears wrote in an Instagram post. "I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable."
The conservatorship was managed by her father James, according to CNN. Her sister, Jamie Lynn, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, where she stated she was unaware of the pain Britney was experiencing.
"I didn't understand what was happening nor was I focused on that. ... I understand just as little about it then as I do now. There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was (that perception), that was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it," Jamie Lynn said.
Now, Britney herself appears to reference her sister on Instagram.
Britney Spears hints at Jamie Lynn's interview with book reference
Following Jamie Lynn's recent headline-making interview with "Good Morning America", Britney has appeared to clap back in a new Instagram post. The post features an image of a typewriter, with the caption "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" — seemingly referencing Jamie Lynn's teased upcoming book titled "Things I Should Have Said."
"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," Jamie Lynn posted about her book.
Britney herself has stated she is also writing a tell-all book. "Psssssss also great news ... I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help!!!!" wrote Britney. "Option #1 ... 'S—, I really don't know' Option #2 ... 'I really care what people think'!!!! What do you guys think????" Spears posted, according to People Magazine. A release date is unclear at the moment.