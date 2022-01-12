Britney Spears Seemingly Claps Back At Jamie Lynn's Revealing New Interview

Following Britney Spears' freedom from her thirteen-year-long conservatorship, the singer has been increasingly outspoken about her family's mistreatment. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me... They say go to the source for healing.... the person who hurt you... go to them and tell them... I've never gotten to do that," Spears wrote in an Instagram post. "I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable."

The conservatorship was managed by her father James, according to CNN. Her sister, Jamie Lynn, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, where she stated she was unaware of the pain Britney was experiencing.

"I didn't understand what was happening nor was I focused on that. ... I understand just as little about it then as I do now. There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was (that perception), that was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it," Jamie Lynn said.

Now, Britney herself appears to reference her sister on Instagram.