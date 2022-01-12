Jamie Lynn Spears Sets The Record Straight On Her Involvement In Britney's Conservatorship
It seems that despite the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship — which had her under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years — the family rift has yet to close. In fact, Britney's new-found freedom has finally allowed her the chance to speak out about all that she went through and the ways in which she feels let down by her family — and the "Toxic" singer has made it clear that her frustrations extend to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In an Instagram post from July 2021, Britney called out Jamie Lynn for her performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" the pop singer wrote. This only served as yet another blow to Britney from her "so-called support system."
One of the reasons that the "Gimme More" singer has been so furious at her family is because of what she feels is a lack of support. She allegedly felt "totally abandoned" by Jamie Lynn, in particular, a source told E! News in October 2021. The source added that when Britney "asked for support ... Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered." In an interview with "Good Morning America" on January 12 to discuss her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," Jamie Lynn defended herself against Britney's accusations and set the record straight about her role (or lackthereof) in the conservatorship.
Jamie Lynn Spears says she tried to help Britney
Jamie Lynn Spears' new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," is set to hit shelves on January 18. In the book, she writes about her experience growing up in the spotlight and becoming a teen mother, per Worthy Publishing. She also reveals information about her family, including her older sister, Britney Spears, and the conservatorship that marked over a decade of the pop star's life. Ahead of the memoir's release, Jamie Lynn spoke to ABC's Juju Chang on "Good Morning America" on January 12 to discuss her role in the conservatorship.
The "Zoey 101" star began by telling Chang that due to the fact she was 17, she "didn't understand what was happening" at the time the conservatorship was enacted. She also revealed that although she was asked to be a part of the conservatorship as the guardian to Britney's sons, Sean and Jayden, she declined. " ... I felt like I just didn't want to be a part of it until maybe she was out of the conservatorship," Jamie Lynn said, clarifying, "So, there was no me overseeing funds or something like that." Instead, she served as Britney's "biggest supporter" and did her best to help her sister when she needed help, including getting her "the contacts she needed to ... end this conservatorship" and talking to Britney's previous legal team herself.
In a recent interview with People, Jamie Lynn emphasized that her "intentions have always been pure" when it comes to her sister and that she feels for the pain Britney has been through. However, she affirmed once and for all, "I had nothing to do with [the conservatorship]."