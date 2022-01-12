Jamie Lynn Spears Sets The Record Straight On Her Involvement In Britney's Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears' new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," is set to hit shelves on January 18. In the book, she writes about her experience growing up in the spotlight and becoming a teen mother, per Worthy Publishing. She also reveals information about her family, including her older sister, Britney Spears, and the conservatorship that marked over a decade of the pop star's life. Ahead of the memoir's release, Jamie Lynn spoke to ABC's Juju Chang on "Good Morning America" on January 12 to discuss her role in the conservatorship.

The "Zoey 101" star began by telling Chang that due to the fact she was 17, she "didn't understand what was happening" at the time the conservatorship was enacted. She also revealed that although she was asked to be a part of the conservatorship as the guardian to Britney's sons, Sean and Jayden, she declined. " ... I felt like I just didn't want to be a part of it until maybe she was out of the conservatorship," Jamie Lynn said, clarifying, "So, there was no me overseeing funds or something like that." Instead, she served as Britney's "biggest supporter" and did her best to help her sister when she needed help, including getting her "the contacts she needed to ... end this conservatorship" and talking to Britney's previous legal team herself.

In a recent interview with People, Jamie Lynn emphasized that her "intentions have always been pure" when it comes to her sister and that she feels for the pain Britney has been through. However, she affirmed once and for all, "I had nothing to do with [the conservatorship]."