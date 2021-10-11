Everything We Know About Jamie Lynn Spears' Book

Jamie Lynn Spears is a published author! Well, almost — her book "Things I Should Have Said" doesn't drop until January 18, 2022 (via Good Morning America), but we'll take any chance to find out more about the Spears clan.

Spears took to Instagram on October 11 to make the announcement. "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" she wrote. "'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now. Back In 2017, after Maddie's life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way."

She continued, "I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn't, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to." What else did Spears have to say about her upcoming book? Keep reading for more details.