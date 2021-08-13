Britney Spears Speaks Out About Her Father Stepping Down As Her Conservator

Britney Spears appeared to share a cryptic post on Instagram after she got big news in her conservatorship battle. Britney has been fighting to get her dad, Jamie Spears, to step down as her conservator for several months, and it was revealed on August 12 that Jamie had made the decision to "step aside."

Jamie agreed to make what was described as an "orderly transition" towards a new legal arrangement for his daughter (per BBC), but did not confirm exactly when he'll be making the move. Instead, he claimed he felt he'd been "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks" over his role in Britney's life since the conservatorship was put in place back in 2008 and suggested there were "no actual grounds" for him to step down.

However, the news was celebrated by Britney's legal team and many of her fans across the world after she filed to have Jamie removed. The star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart — who joined the case in July — described the decision as being "vindication" for the "I'm A Slave 4 U" singer and urged Jamie to "remain silent and step aside immediately." He also added that the move marked "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."

