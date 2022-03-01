Chaney Jones Proves Things Between Her And Kanye West Are Heating Up
You'd probably need a little black book with some detailed notes in it to be able to keep up with Kanye "Ye" West's love life. The rapper has been very much back in the dating game since his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2020, and it's safe to say he's the "Jesus Walks" rapper has kept everyone guessing when it comes to who he could be making the next Mrs. West. Amid his pleas for Kim to come back, that is.
At one point, it seemed like Julia Fox could be next in line as the two got pretty serious pretty fast after meeting on New Year's Eve going into 2022. Within just a couple of weeks, the two were pretty much inseparable and even let us in on one of their first dates via an interview and photo shoot with Interview, while Fox shared several snaps with her new man all over social media (which she's since deleted).
However, that all fizzled almost as soon as it began. By the time Valentine's Day rolled around, West and Fox had split up, with her rep telling Page Six, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together."
But West didn't waste much time in moving on. That same month, he was linked to Instagram model Chaney Jones — and she just made quite the bold move on social media.
Are Kanye West and Chaney Jones Instagram official?
Get ready world, because it looks like Kanye West and Chaney Jones could be the new hot thing in Hollywood. Chaney gave us a hint about how she feels about the rapper, as she seemingly went Instagram official with the star by sharing a selfie with him on Instagram Stories on February 28.
The model, who's rumored to be dating the "Touch The Sky" hitmaker, snapped away in front of a window as the father of three stood behind her. The two matched in all black, with Jones giving the camera a slight smirk from under her dark sunglasses. She kept the upload captionless, but did add a black heart emoji to the post.
The photo appeared to be taken during the apparent couple's date day in Miami, Florida. Daily Mail published several candid photos of the two together in their all-black ensembles as they cuddled up and grabbed lunch.
The two were first linked earlier that month when they were photographed out and about together in Miami, with many outlets, including Metro and Independent, pointing out how similar she looks to West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Proving things may be heating up? Jones was even by West's side at his "Donda 2" album listening party on February 22.
Could this be the start of a blossoming new romance? Well, we'll just have to wait and see if the musician gets an upgrade to being featured on her Insta grid.