Chaney Jones Proves Things Between Her And Kanye West Are Heating Up

You'd probably need a little black book with some detailed notes in it to be able to keep up with Kanye "Ye" West's love life. The rapper has been very much back in the dating game since his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2020, and it's safe to say he's the "Jesus Walks" rapper has kept everyone guessing when it comes to who he could be making the next Mrs. West. Amid his pleas for Kim to come back, that is.

At one point, it seemed like Julia Fox could be next in line as the two got pretty serious pretty fast after meeting on New Year's Eve going into 2022. Within just a couple of weeks, the two were pretty much inseparable and even let us in on one of their first dates via an interview and photo shoot with Interview, while Fox shared several snaps with her new man all over social media (which she's since deleted).

However, that all fizzled almost as soon as it began. By the time Valentine's Day rolled around, West and Fox had split up, with her rep telling Page Six, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together."

But West didn't waste much time in moving on. That same month, he was linked to Instagram model Chaney Jones — and she just made quite the bold move on social media.