Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian Lookalike Chaney Jones

Kanye "Ye" West must have his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on his mind. As their divorce battle continues, Ye recently shot out bizzare claims against Kim in since-deleted Instagram posts, claiming that Kim allegedly kidnapped their daughter and had him drug tested, per XXL. Days after their online feud, The Sun reported that Ye was spotted in Malibu on February 7 with 24-year-old model Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and her signature style.

Ye's meet-up with Jones drew further suspicion as rumors have recently swirled that the rap mogul has broken up with his latest fling, actor Julia Fox. The "Uncut Gems" star denied these reports, however, in a short rant posted to her Instagram story, explaining why her IG activity looked suspicious. "I unfollowed the [Kardashian] fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said, per E! News. She further explained why she deleted pics of herself with Ye on her feed, saying, "I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"

While Fox says her and Ye's romance is still on, the "Donda" hitmaker partying with Kim's doppelganger is raising some eyebrows. Who exactly is Chaney Jones?