Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian Lookalike Chaney Jones
Kanye "Ye" West must have his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on his mind. As their divorce battle continues, Ye recently shot out bizzare claims against Kim in since-deleted Instagram posts, claiming that Kim allegedly kidnapped their daughter and had him drug tested, per XXL. Days after their online feud, The Sun reported that Ye was spotted in Malibu on February 7 with 24-year-old model Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and her signature style.
Ye's meet-up with Jones drew further suspicion as rumors have recently swirled that the rap mogul has broken up with his latest fling, actor Julia Fox. The "Uncut Gems" star denied these reports, however, in a short rant posted to her Instagram story, explaining why her IG activity looked suspicious. "I unfollowed the [Kardashian] fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said, per E! News. She further explained why she deleted pics of herself with Ye on her feed, saying, "I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"
While Fox says her and Ye's romance is still on, the "Donda" hitmaker partying with Kim's doppelganger is raising some eyebrows. Who exactly is Chaney Jones?
Is Chaney Jones Ye's next 'muse'?
Chaney Jones' Malibu meet-up with Kanye "Ye" West wasn't the first time the two have gotten close. The Daily Mail reported Jones and Ye hung out one week prior to their dinner outing. Per Jones' Instagram, the influencer favors a look and style that is similar to Ye's ex Kim Kardashian, who has been rocking Balenciaga almost exclusively for months now. Jones seemed to tease a budding romance with notorious makeover-giver Ye, captioning an Instagram photo of herself dolled up as Kim's copycat, "his muse."
Jones further hinted at getting in the mix with Ye when she posted a sexy shot of herself on Instagram on February 7. On the table displayed next to Jones were Akira graphic novels, books that Ye referenced in his latest online attack on Kim. "I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING," Ye wrote in part on Instagram, per Billboard.
Aside from her curious connection to the musician, little is known about Jones beyond her online persona. Jones revealed on Instagram in November that she is involved in the opening of a new mental health services facility in Atlanta. According to her Instagram, Jones is also a college graduate. "So excited to share that I will be going back to school to get my masters degree!" she announced in September 2020. "I love pushing myself and striving for greatness."