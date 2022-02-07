Kanye West Takes Another Surprising Social Media Action Amid Feud With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce battle took an unexpected turn over the weekend when the rapper crowdsourced his Instagram fans regarding what to do about his daughter North West, who has a TikTok account without his blessing, according to Page Six. The father-of-four took to social media to ask his followers in a now-deleted post: "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?"

Kim shot back at her estranged husband by saying the videos brought their daughter "happiness" in her Instagram Stories, NBC News reported, but that wasn't enough for Ye to take their online feud one step further by suggesting that their daughter Chicago had been kidnapped by her mother. That's because Ye claims that Kim tried to "kid nap my daughter" by not providing the address for her 4th birthday party, according to Billboard.

If that weren't enough, Ye's allegations against Kim took a truly disturbing turn when he claimed Kim accused him of hiring a hitman. Well, it seems as though Ye's latest social media action is even more surprising, which might be hard to believe for all the fans and critics who have been following Ye's account all along with one posted screen grab at a time.