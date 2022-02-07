Kanye West Takes Another Surprising Social Media Action Amid Feud With Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce battle took an unexpected turn over the weekend when the rapper crowdsourced his Instagram fans regarding what to do about his daughter North West, who has a TikTok account without his blessing, according to Page Six. The father-of-four took to social media to ask his followers in a now-deleted post: "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?"
Kim shot back at her estranged husband by saying the videos brought their daughter "happiness" in her Instagram Stories, NBC News reported, but that wasn't enough for Ye to take their online feud one step further by suggesting that their daughter Chicago had been kidnapped by her mother. That's because Ye claims that Kim tried to "kid nap my daughter" by not providing the address for her 4th birthday party, according to Billboard.
If that weren't enough, Ye's allegations against Kim took a truly disturbing turn when he claimed Kim accused him of hiring a hitman. Well, it seems as though Ye's latest social media action is even more surprising, which might be hard to believe for all the fans and critics who have been following Ye's account all along with one posted screen grab at a time.
Kanye West is starting off the week with a clean slate
According to Page Six, Kanye West deleted all of his screen grabs that included an alleged text message exchange with one of Kim Kardashian's cousins, her statements on her own Instagram Stories, and a screenshot of North West's TikTok account. Ye said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that his main purpose right now for his four kids — which also include Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — is to be the "best father" that he can be. "My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule," he said. However, Kim claims that "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," in her statement that she shared on social media.
Well, if there's anything that all parties can hopefully agree on, it's that social media is perhaps the last place on which two co-parents need to air their grievances.