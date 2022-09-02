Kanye West Goes Nuclear On More Than One Kardashian In Reignited Fury Over His Children

If you thought the Kanye "Ye" West drama would calm down now that Kim Kardashian split from "Skete," think again. As Today reported, Ye was banned from Instagram in March following his violation of their hate speech policy. Kardashian had recently gone public with her relationship with Pete Davidson, and Ye channeled his rage into his Instagram feed. Unfortunately for the "Skims" founder, the ban was only temporary, and the rapper is back up to his usual tricks.

The former couple is currently embroiled in a custody battle over their four children, and the case has been filled with drama. In August, Ye's fifth divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector, quit the case. Meanwhile, Ye has been airing his grievances through the verses of his song, singing in "True Love" (per Genius), "When I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed."

Apparently, the courtroom and his songs aren't enough of a platform for Ye's frustrations. He recently flooded his Instagram page with screenshotted texts and notes app ramblings, and his ex-wife isn't the only Kardashian caught in his crosshairs.