Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Divorce Just Hit Another Snag
When it comes to Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, it might not necessarily be a quick or easy process, but it certainly seems to be a decision that she feels was the right one for her to make at the time. She told Vogue in February that she realized she used to make others' happiness a priority over her own. Now, she says, "I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."
"My 40s are about being Team Me," Kardashian added during her chat with Vogue. Granted, the fact that Kardashian is choosing to focus on herself doesn't mean that she's alone in either her romantic life or when it comes to her divorce. Not only is Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson, but she also happens to have someone very powerful on her legal team. Of course, while that seems to be working out well for her, Ye is facing an ongoing problem with his team that has caused another serious snag in the divorce.
Kanye West's fifth divorce lawyer has quit
When it was time to deal with Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she enlisted the help of Laura Wasser, according to Us Weekly. An attorney who has represented other high-profile stars like Angelina Jolie, Kelly Clarkson, and Ryan Reynolds, Kardashian apparently wanted to make sure that Wasser would be available to tackle her legal needs. That's surely why, in January 2021, a source told Us, "Laura Wasser has been on retainer and actively working for Kim since last summer."
Ye, on the other hand, has gone through a number of divorce lawyers since he first split from Kardashian. That number stands at five, as attorney Samantha Spector asked to be allowed to step aside and a judge has granted her request, per TMZ. Although the specific details about what has been going on behind the scenes are being kept under wraps, Spector did note that things weren't working out between herself and her client.
While this may be another bump in the road towards a final settlement, the judge overseeing the divorce case apparently isn't willing to delay things forever, according to TMZ. In fact, Ye needs to get things in order or by December, which is when a trial might happen. At that time, Wasser will likely have everthing prepared for Kardashian, and Ye will hopefully have someone new representing him.