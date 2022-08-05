Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Divorce Just Hit Another Snag

When it comes to Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, it might not necessarily be a quick or easy process, but it certainly seems to be a decision that she feels was the right one for her to make at the time. She told Vogue in February that she realized she used to make others' happiness a priority over her own. Now, she says, "I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

"My 40s are about being Team Me," Kardashian added during her chat with Vogue. Granted, the fact that Kardashian is choosing to focus on herself doesn't mean that she's alone in either her romantic life or when it comes to her divorce. Not only is Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson, but she also happens to have someone very powerful on her legal team. Of course, while that seems to be working out well for her, Ye is facing an ongoing problem with his team that has caused another serious snag in the divorce.