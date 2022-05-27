Kanye West Keeps Facing The Same Issue In Kim Kardashian Divorce Case
Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's divorce battle dominated media headlines in early 2022 — but Ye took the cake with his series of puzzling Instagram posts about Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In addition to spreading the baseless rumor that Davidson had AIDS, Ye posted on Instagram mocking Davidson's tattoos and questioning the comedian's previous relationship with Ariana Grande. Both posts have since been deleted, but the rapper's bizarre behavior was enough to prompt Kardashian to take to Instagram and clear the air.
"From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she shared on Instagram Stories in February (via Stylecaster). "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully [Kanye] can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." Per Complex, Ye's lawyers appeared to back up Kardashian's claim by noting that they have had some difficulty communicating with the Donda founder.
In March, Ye fired his third lawyer, Chris Melcher, after their relationship became strained, per TMZ. Ye then hired high-powered lawyer Samantha Spector, who had previously represented Dr. Dre's ex-wife in his divorce. "I wish Ye the best and hope Ms. Spector can resolve the case quickly," Melcher told Us Weekly. Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though Melcher will be getting his wish.
Kanye Ye West loses another high-powered attorney
As of May 26, The Blast reported that Kanye "Ye" West had parted ways with Samantha Spector, his fourth lawyer to date amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Though it's still unclear why Spector opted to leave Ye, she listed "an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" in her filing. Following Spector's departure, The Blast reported that Ye's divorce case will be handled by an out-of-state lawyer based in Pennsylvania.
The whole debacle suggests that Ye may be a difficult person to work with. Indeed, the rapper's legal troubles seemingly prompted Kardashian to examine his treatment of her and her famous family in a new light. During a May 26 episode of "The Kardashians," the Skims founder took the opportunity to apologize to her family for Ye's behavior, per Page Six. After stating in a confessional that she "recognizes the impact that my relationship has had on my family," Kardashian vowed to protect her loved ones. "I will never let that happen to you guys again and, like, I feel for once in my life, I feel strong," she said. "I'm not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself."
In April, Ye reportedly told his ex-wife that he was seeking help, according to Page Six. "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source told the outlet.