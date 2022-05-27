Kanye West Keeps Facing The Same Issue In Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's divorce battle dominated media headlines in early 2022 — but Ye took the cake with his series of puzzling Instagram posts about Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In addition to spreading the baseless rumor that Davidson had AIDS, Ye posted on Instagram mocking Davidson's tattoos and questioning the comedian's previous relationship with Ariana Grande. Both posts have since been deleted, but the rapper's bizarre behavior was enough to prompt Kardashian to take to Instagram and clear the air.

"From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she shared on Instagram Stories in February (via Stylecaster). "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully [Kanye] can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." Per Complex, Ye's lawyers appeared to back up Kardashian's claim by noting that they have had some difficulty communicating with the Donda founder.

In March, Ye fired his third lawyer, Chris Melcher, after their relationship became strained, per TMZ. Ye then hired high-powered lawyer Samantha Spector, who had previously represented Dr. Dre's ex-wife in his divorce. "I wish Ye the best and hope Ms. Spector can resolve the case quickly," Melcher told Us Weekly. Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though Melcher will be getting his wish.