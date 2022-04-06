Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson
From the moment Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West back in February 2021, the pair hasn't left the news. Their split soon became messy and was only exacerbated by rumors that Kim was dating Pete Davidson. Things got worse after they shared a smooch on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, inspiring Ye to unleash numerous rants against the couple. Among the various accusations he posted online, the rapper claimed his ex wasn't allowing him to see his children and that she had accused him of hiring a hitman. He even shared screenshots of an explicit text Davidson allegedly sent him, reportedly boasting that he was "in bed with your wife." Things escalated to such a point that Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram in March, not long after Kim became a single woman and went Instagram official with Davidson.
Even so, as she told Ellen DeGeneres, she tried to keep her cool and take the high road for the sake of her kids. What's more, she focused on the positive: Her future. As the aspiring lawyer told DeGeneres, she's enjoying her time with the comedian, and he is too. So much so that since publicly calling her his girlfriend for the first time in February, Davidson has gotten her name branded on his chest, along with two more tattoos in her honor. Kim's personal favorite? A line of text on his shoulder which reads, "My girl's a lawyer." And no, it's not just a fling.
Kim Kardashian opens up about her new relationship
Despite all of the drama, the raised eyebrows, and the headlines, it seems Kim Kardashian couldn't be happier with her new relationship. She and her family sat down with Robin Roberts to promote their new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," and when the "Good Morning America" co-host bluntly asked what everyone's been thinking — "How serious is it?" — Kim got candid. Explaining that she likes being in a relationship, the SKIMS founder said, "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them." Despite saying that she's not rushing things and is taking her time to realize what their future holds, Kim gushed, "I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."
The comedian also got an on-air stamp of approval from Kris Jenner who called him "great" and a "really nice guy." Khloé Kardashian also had nothing but praise for the union, saying, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time." As for how they met in the first place, you'll have to wait for the series premiere on April 14. Speaking with Variety, Kim teased that's the only way viewers will learn "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."