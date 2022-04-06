Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson

Despite all of the drama, the raised eyebrows, and the headlines, it seems Kim Kardashian couldn't be happier with her new relationship. She and her family sat down with Robin Roberts to promote their new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," and when the "Good Morning America" co-host bluntly asked what everyone's been thinking — "How serious is it?" — Kim got candid. Explaining that she likes being in a relationship, the SKIMS founder said, "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them." Despite saying that she's not rushing things and is taking her time to realize what their future holds, Kim gushed, "I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

The comedian also got an on-air stamp of approval from Kris Jenner who called him "great" and a "really nice guy." Khloé Kardashian also had nothing but praise for the union, saying, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time." As for how they met in the first place, you'll have to wait for the series premiere on April 14. Speaking with Variety, Kim teased that's the only way viewers will learn "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."