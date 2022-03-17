Why Kanye West Has Been Temporarily Banned From Instagram

You won't see Kanye "Ye" West on Instagram for the time being — or at least not for 24 hours. The "Donda" rapper has been temporarily suspended from posting anything on the social media app following his incessant bullying of multiple people, including his ex Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, comedian D.L. Hughley, and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed with Rolling Stone that Ye has been banned from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages on the platform for 24 hours. Due to his "repeated violation" of Instagram's rules regarding hate speech, bullying, and harassment, they have also removed posts on the @kanyewest account that were found to have violated the site's policies. What's more, if Ye decides to continue his Instagram tirade against people, Meta says that they may take additional steps to ensure that it won't happen again.

Over the past few months, Ye has been on an online rampage to publicly defile people whom he thinks have wronged him. However, he's paying the now that the platform has been alerted of his alarming actions.