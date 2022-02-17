Pete Davidson Is Back On Instagram And Kanye West Is Already On Top Of It

Kanye "Ye" West has been heavily active on social media with one surprise move after another in his ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian. However, the rapper did admit regretting how he treated Kim after he posted screenshots of their text conversation for the world to see. Ye has also been targeting Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson by mocking and bullying him with now-deleted Instagram posts and even sending disturbing messages to the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Despite all the online drama, Page Six says that Kim and Davidson are tuning out all of the noise and that Ye's efforts to win her back are "actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together." That, and Kim "is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye's end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately."

While Kim is trying to move on from her marriage, Ye's latest move proves once again that he just can't let go of her — or Davidson, for that matter.