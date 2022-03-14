Did Pete Davidson Send Explicit Text Messages To Kanye West?

Pete Davidson seems to have had enough. Receiving jabs from Kanye "Ye" West is one thing, but when the rapper came at Kim Kardashian, Pete defended his girlfriend. In a series of since-deleted text screenshots posted by Pete's friend and collaborator, comedian Dave Sirus, Pete seemingly tried to remain civil with Ye, but to no avail.

"Yo it's Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down," Pete allegedly wrote, per the Daily Beast. "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f****** lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*** up." Ye, who seemed taken aback by Pete's cursing, expressed his surprise and asked where Pete was. "In bed with your wife," Pete apparently responded, along with a bedroom selfie. The "Donda" musician then reportedly said: "Happy to see you're out the hospital and rehab."

But Pete didn't take offense, recommending that Ye get some help, too. He went on to say that he has Ye's back and has asked fellow comedians to stop making fun of him. He also invited Ye to talk in private. However, Pete also said: "If you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I'm gonna stop being nice." It's unclear whether Ye issued a response, but it will be interesting to see how things play out if the texts turn out to be real.