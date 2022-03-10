Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson In Another Disturbing Music Video

If you thought Kanye "Ye" West would back down following the backlash his first music video depicting the violent murder of Pete Davidson generated — well, we're sorry to say that you thought very, very wrong. Instead, Ye appears to be ramping up his artistic attacks against the comedian — who is known globally to be dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian — in yet another music video for his song "Eazy."

The first video, which Ye posted to his Instagram account, is a stop-motion scene of the rapper kidnapping and then burying Davidson alive, ending with Ye planting roses around his rival's head, which eventually bloom as Davidson watches. The video ends with a screen cap reading, per Page Six, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE'S FINE" — "Skete" being Ye's nickname for Davidson. Davidson apparently laughed off the sinister video, according a source in Entertainment Tonight, finding the claymation version of himself "hysterical."

And now Ye has doubled down on his cartoon-murder videos, which he has defended as "free speech," according to Rolling Stone.