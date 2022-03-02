Kanye West's New Music Video Has Fans Fuming Over His Treatment Of Pete Davidson

Hours after Kim Kardashian was declared legally single in her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, the rapper responded by sharing a music video on Instagram in which a claymation figure that bears resemblance to him ties up and kidnaps Pete Davidson. In other shots, Ye's claymation figure can be seen burying Davidson from the head down and carrying his decapitated head. The video is for his song "Eazy," which made headlines in January after Ye rapped he wanted to "beat" the comedian's "a**," per Entertainment Weekly.

In the animated clip, Ye's clay figure places a pillowcase over Davidson's head, drives him to a field on a motorcycle, and plants his body in a field. Ye then pours liquid over Davidson's exposed head and plants seeds on his head, which sprout into flowers. The video ends with Ye picking up a bouquet of flowers from Davidson's head and loading them into a pickup truck, which is eerily similar to the gift he gave to Kim on Valentine's Day.

The disturbing clip elicited a lot of reaction on social media with users expressing concern and anger on behalf of Davidson. "This is disturbing," one user wrote, while another tweeted, "Kanye has gone too far here." Others worried about Davidson's safety and suggested he should "file a restraining order ASAP." Neither Kim nor Davidson have not yet reacted to the video, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Skims founder takes legal action against her ex again.