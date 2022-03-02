Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Single Woman

Kim Kardashian now gets to drop the "West" from her legal name, TMZ reported, as Kanye "Ye" West finally agreed to the terms of the divorce via his lawyer in the court hearing on March 2. Though it still doesn't sound like the rapper got everything he wanted. The judge agreed to the first of Ye's lawyer's three conditions — the right to be reimbursed if one of them dies — but put the kibosh on the other two, which would have essentially frozen the assets in Kim's trust and forced her to waive spousal privilege if she were ever to get remarried.

These requests appear to be the last of Ye's legal resistance, according to TMZ. Earlier, Ye and his lawyers had tried a variety of what Kim's team called "stalling tactics," which included trying to get the prenup nullified and denying that Ye had written the Instagram posts himself. However according to Ye's fourth divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, in a statement to Us Weekly, his objections to the divorce were "only procedural," and just wanted his rights protected, same as anyone else.