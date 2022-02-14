Kim Kardashian Has Had Enough Of Kanye West's Threats Against Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are at it again. The former couple has endured a tumultuous last few months, with them both enjoying time in their different relationships while staying at odds with one another. But the tension wasn't confined to their relationship alone — Ye is also constantly at odds with Kim's new man, Pete Davidson.

Since Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, Ye has spent his time attempting to win his estranged back, though those attempts have repeatedly fallen short. Yet, despite trying to win Kim back, he has also spent time a lot of time dragging his ex and her new man, claiming Kim will not allow him to see their kids, and also publicly disagreeing with Kim's parenting. But these matters didn't just stay within the family. Instead, Ye has taken to social media to express his devotion to Kim and his disdain for Davidson.

But now, after putting up with the falling out of her marriage, and dealing with Ye's online harassment, Kim has officially had enough — and she is letting everyone know.