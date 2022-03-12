Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Take Another Huge Step In Their Relationship

After months of speculation (and we use the term lightly), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their rumored romance to the next level.

The pair's relationship became a hot topic of conversation following Kim's appearance on "Saturday Night Live," in which the two kissed while recreating Aladdin's magic carpet scene. Days after Kim appeared on the sketch comedy show, the couple was spotted holding hands while at a Halloween hayride, according to Page Six. The duo was later be spotted at the Fountain Coffee Room in Beverly Hills, and even in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island.

Of course, if you've been "keeping up" with the reality TV star's personal drama, you already know that Kim's single status was recently restored after her messy split from rapper Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim has since scrubbed all traces of Ye from her social media accounts and dropped the surname "West" from all her handles. And now, the newly single SKIMS founder is making her relationship with Davidson a bit more official.