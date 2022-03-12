Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Take Another Huge Step In Their Relationship
After months of speculation (and we use the term lightly), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their rumored romance to the next level.
The pair's relationship became a hot topic of conversation following Kim's appearance on "Saturday Night Live," in which the two kissed while recreating Aladdin's magic carpet scene. Days after Kim appeared on the sketch comedy show, the couple was spotted holding hands while at a Halloween hayride, according to Page Six. The duo was later be spotted at the Fountain Coffee Room in Beverly Hills, and even in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island.
Of course, if you've been "keeping up" with the reality TV star's personal drama, you already know that Kim's single status was recently restored after her messy split from rapper Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim has since scrubbed all traces of Ye from her social media accounts and dropped the surname "West" from all her handles. And now, the newly single SKIMS founder is making her relationship with Davidson a bit more official.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go Instagram official
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to creating internet buzz, and her recent post on Instagram is sure to make waves. After nearly six months of public assumption, Kim has made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson official — like, Instagram official.
The reality star shared two photos of her and the "SNL" funnyman, along with the caption, "Whose car are we gonna take?!" The images, which appear to be from the pair's rumored pre-Valentine's Day date, are included in a slideshow along with photos of Kim in a glittery coat and thigh-high boots. "I love this," wrote Khloé Kardashian. While LaLa Anthony, Kim's bestie, left a few fire emojis.
While Kim's post marks the first time she has shared a picture of Davidson, this isn't the couple's first appearance on Instagram. The duo was captured in a photo shared by Flavor Flav in December 2021, a move that exacerbated romance rumors. Nonetheless, Kim and Davidson are now, without a doubt, a couple. Now they just need an official couple name...