Did Pete Davidson Already Make A Vow To Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for a few months now, and things seem to be going really well. As the story goes, Davidson and Kardashian met when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty. They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away," a source told Us Weekly at the time. From there, the two were spotted at Knott's Berry Farm, and TMZ supplied the photos of what looked like a super fun date.

While Davidson and Kardashian may have hoped that their budding romance would stay out of the tabloids, the paparazzi — and fans — caught them out and about together on more than one occasion, and their new relationship simply took off. Back in February, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the first time, according to People magazine, and, in an interview with Variety, Kardashian seemed to be very much on the same page. While she admits that Davidson won't be on the new "Kardashians" reality television show, she also revealed that she does talk about him and she will explain how everything came about. It is clear that Davidson and Kardashian are the real deal, and there have been plenty of reports that the two are serious, but has Davidson already made a vow to the reality star?