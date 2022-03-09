Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Whether Pete Davidson Will Appear On Her New Hulu Show

There are a lot of aspects of Kim Kardashian's life that viewers see on social media and reality television, but one of the mysteries as of late has been her romance with Pete Davidson. Aside from seeing glimpses of the pair out in public, Kim has remained pretty coy about their romance. On the heels of her family's new Hulu show, the reality star sat down with Variety and talked about several topics, including whether or not Davidson would make an appearance on the show.

"I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away," Kim dished. "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season. It wouldn't reach until next season."

She also opened up about whether or not she would talk about the "Saturday Night Live" star on the series. "​​I actually don't talk about him. Well, they were trying to get me to — and I do later on — but you'll see my family members and friends always asking me questions," she confessed. Kim also shared that she wants to take a page out of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's book and live her best life out of the public eye. Can anyone really blame her at this point?