People Are Looking At Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande's Relationship In A New Light

Pete Davidson is considered one of the most talented stand-up comedians of his time, but he's also someone who gets a lot of attention for his personal life — in particular, his love life. After all, he's managed to get under Kanye West's skin so much so for his relationship with Kim Kardashian that the rapper has even gone as far as to call it "fake," according to The Sun. If that weren't enough, sources say West thinks their union might be all part of an upcoming Kardashian storyline, and even slammed Davidson for wearing "the worst clothes ever" that look like they come "from the mall."

Davidson, however, doesn't seem to be too fazed by West's opinions about him, especially after the rapper dissed the "Saturday Night Live" star in the lyrics of his new track. "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it," an insider told Page Six.

While it may seem like Davidson's romance with Kardashian came completely out of left field, it's making fans look at his past Davidson's past high-profile relationships in a new light. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 565 people, and fans think one relationship in particular now looks like it could've been a match made in heaven.