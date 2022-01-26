People Are Looking At Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande's Relationship In A New Light
Pete Davidson is considered one of the most talented stand-up comedians of his time, but he's also someone who gets a lot of attention for his personal life — in particular, his love life. After all, he's managed to get under Kanye West's skin so much so for his relationship with Kim Kardashian that the rapper has even gone as far as to call it "fake," according to The Sun. If that weren't enough, sources say West thinks their union might be all part of an upcoming Kardashian storyline, and even slammed Davidson for wearing "the worst clothes ever" that look like they come "from the mall."
Davidson, however, doesn't seem to be too fazed by West's opinions about him, especially after the rapper dissed the "Saturday Night Live" star in the lyrics of his new track. "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it," an insider told Page Six.
While it may seem like Davidson's romance with Kardashian came completely out of left field, it's making fans look at his past Davidson's past high-profile relationships in a new light. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 565 people, and fans think one relationship in particular now looks like it could've been a match made in heaven.
Fans think Pete Davidson's relationship with Ariana Grande made the most sense
According to an original Nicki Swift survey, 44% of respondents say that Pete Davidson's relationship with Ariana Grande made the most sense. Davidson's short-lived romance with Kate Beckinsale was in second place with 22%, while his current union with Kim Kardashian came in third with 19%. Meanwhile, only 14% said Davidson and former girlfriend Cazzie David's time was worth remembering.
Of course, this all makes a lot of sense, seeing how Davidson wore the biggest smile on his face each and every time he was on the red carpet with Grande. However, it doesn't seem like Grande remembers things quite so fondly. In 2019, she threw some serious shade at the "SNL" star, telling Vogue that she really didn't know him prior to their engagement. "It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic," she said, calling their romance an "amazing distraction" from other parts of her life, including her grief over ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death in 2018.
Davidson, however, seemed to take a lot of offense to what Grande said. In his Netflix special "Pete Davidson: Alive From New York," he said, "Can you imagine if I did that s***? Like, 'Yeah, I was just f****g her because I was bored and then 'Fortnite' came out'" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Well, here's to hoping his relationship with Kardashian doesn't end on such a sour note.