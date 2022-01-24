Pete Davidson Couldn't Keep It Together During SNL Segment Poking Fun At His Offscreen Behavior
Pete Davidson has been getting a lot of attention lately — and it's not just because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. People have also been taking notice of his "Saturday Night Live" skits. After all, he and Kim did get a lot of attention for their Aladdin-inspired skit when they shared a kiss in front of the cameras, and most recently for his portrayal as Novak Djokovic after he got deported from Australia following his COVID-19 testing controversy, according to Tennis.
With that said, Davidson admitted that, despite being a high-profile celebrity on one of the most successful comedy shows of all time, he doesn't always feel funny. During an interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Davidson admitted, "You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time. I've definitely never felt less funny." He explained, "When I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.' You watch Kate [McKinnon] or Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do a hundred million things, and then my line will be like, 'Hey, everybody!'"
Well, Davidson must have had a strong giggle fit or felt like the funniest man in the room during a recent "SNL" skit, as he couldn't keep it together when the segment began poking fun at his offscreen behavior.
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost couldn't keep it together while filming Weekend Update
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost could not keep it together during a "Weekend Update" skit on the January 22 episode of "Saturday Night Live." They were joined by Michael Che and Alex Moffat, who played a guy who "just bought a boat." The inside joke, of course, is that Davidson and Jost just bought a ferry together in real life, per The New York Times. Davidson had a hard time staying in character during the skit — especially when the men began discussing how hard it was to find a place to dock their boat in New York City. When Moffat's character said, "Oh fellas, this happens to me all the time. Just start poking around downtown, it'll eventually slip in somewhere... my thingy is a dingy," Davidson replied with, "Actually, our boat is 300 feet long."
Well, all jokes aside, if there's anyone who knows the correct length of a boat, it would certainly be Davidson's girlfriend Kim Kardashian, as she loves spending as much time as possible on luxury yachts, as detailed by the Daily Mail. It's no wonder Davidson has become such a boating enthusiast lately.