Pete Davidson Couldn't Keep It Together During SNL Segment Poking Fun At His Offscreen Behavior

Pete Davidson has been getting a lot of attention lately — and it's not just because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. People have also been taking notice of his "Saturday Night Live" skits. After all, he and Kim did get a lot of attention for their Aladdin-inspired skit when they shared a kiss in front of the cameras, and most recently for his portrayal as Novak Djokovic after he got deported from Australia following his COVID-19 testing controversy, according to Tennis.

With that said, Davidson admitted that, despite being a high-profile celebrity on one of the most successful comedy shows of all time, he doesn't always feel funny. During an interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Davidson admitted, "You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time. I've definitely never felt less funny." He explained, "When I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.' You watch Kate [McKinnon] or Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do a hundred million things, and then my line will be like, 'Hey, everybody!'"

Well, Davidson must have had a strong giggle fit or felt like the funniest man in the room during a recent "SNL" skit, as he couldn't keep it together when the segment began poking fun at his offscreen behavior.