Pete Davidson's Latest Major Purchase Is Hilariously Random

Pete Davidson's romantic life can arguably be described as random, to put it most generically. With his casual slouch, tattooed body, and affinity for hoodie-wearing, he doesn't strike one at first blush as a Hollywood lothario. Nonetheless, the world watched as Davidson dated A-listers from Kate Beckinsale to Ariana Grande and now, current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. If a Page Six inside source is accurate, Davidson didn't have to chase these Hollywood hotties much, either. "All of these women he has been with approached him," the insider said, adding, "It's not even that he has a type." Furthermore, don't be so shocked at Davidson's status as Hollywood's seemingly hottest bachelor. "You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him," the insider divulged.

Davidson became the subject of endless memes and, unfortunately, unwarranted hate as well. In the case of Beckinsale, par example, their 20-year age difference factored into the peanut gallery's assessment of their relationship. The couple drew many ageist and sexist remarks during their 2019 romance, even prompting Davidson to directly address it in a "Saturday Night Live" segment, per PopBuzz.

HIs impressive list of paramours isn't the only area in which Davidson has surprised. The popular "SNL" staple just dropped a hefty sum on an unexpected item that is still, somehow, very Pete Davidson.