Kim Kardashian Seemingly Defends Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama
Kim Kardashian is having a hard time managing her new relationship with Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. Ever since Kim and Davidson showed they were serious in late 2021, Ye has been making his feelings about Davidson known to the public — to put it mildly. Ye drew a slew of criticism in mid-February when he took to Instagram to ask his fans to "scream" at the "Saturday Night Live" comedian and say "Kimye forever" in a string of now-deleted posts (via Hollywood Life).
Ye then used the platform to discourage anyone from doing "anything physical" to Davidson at his "wife's request," adding he was "going to handle the situation myself" in all caps, according to a screengrab shared by Pop Crave. Shortly after, he posted texts in which Kim urged him to stop harassing Davidson. "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault," the image read.
Before Ye set off on his social media crusade, he had already incorporated his dislike for Kim's new beau into his art. In his January single, "Eazy," Ye showed he wasn't in the mood for subtleties. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he rapped. The song's music video, which he released on March 2, depicted Ye kidnapping and burying alive a claymation figure that eerily resembles Davidson. A day later, Kim seemingly defended Davidson, albeit discreetly.
Kim liked James Gunn's tweet about Davidson
On March 3, a day after Kanye "Ye" West dropped the "Eazy" music video, filmmaker James Gunn took to Twitter to praise Pete Davidson. "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect," wrote Gunn, who worked with Davidson in his 2021 superhero film "The Suicide Squad." Kim Kardashian liked Gunn's tweet, according to the Instagram page Comments By Celebs, making it her way of carefully defending her boyfriend.
Throughout the divorce, Kim has avoided discussing her private life publicly. The media has gauged her feelings mainly through her social media reactions, including when she unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram in February amid his controversial posts directed at Davidson, BuzzFeed News reported. Kim has also yet to formally address her relationship with Davidson, though they don't seem to be hiding it, as the two often go out together.
However, Kim did publicly address Ye's use of social media to share family issues in early February, when he asked his Instagram fans to weigh in on his daughter, North, using TikTok "against [his] will," NBC News reported. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram Stories (via Pop Crave), adding that "Kanye's obsession ... is only causing further pain for all."