Kim Kardashian Seemingly Defends Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian is having a hard time managing her new relationship with Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. Ever since Kim and Davidson showed they were serious in late 2021, Ye has been making his feelings about Davidson known to the public — to put it mildly. Ye drew a slew of criticism in mid-February when he took to Instagram to ask his fans to "scream" at the "Saturday Night Live" comedian and say "Kimye forever" in a string of now-deleted posts (via Hollywood Life).

Ye then used the platform to discourage anyone from doing "anything physical" to Davidson at his "wife's request," adding he was "going to handle the situation myself" in all caps, according to a screengrab shared by Pop Crave. Shortly after, he posted texts in which Kim urged him to stop harassing Davidson. "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault," the image read.

Before Ye set off on his social media crusade, he had already incorporated his dislike for Kim's new beau into his art. In his January single, "Eazy," Ye showed he wasn't in the mood for subtleties. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he rapped. The song's music video, which he released on March 2, depicted Ye kidnapping and burying alive a claymation figure that eerily resembles Davidson. A day later, Kim seemingly defended Davidson, albeit discreetly.