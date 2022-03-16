Kanye West Has A Strange New Concern About Kim Kardashian

There's no doubt that Kanye "Ye" West has a sizable beef against Pete Davidson. The "Saturday Night Live" star began dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian in late 2021, and they've been making headlines ever since. Ye is no stranger to sharing his feelings on social media when something is bugging him, and Davidson has been at the forefront of most of Ye's attacks amid his bitter divorce from Kim.

One of the more disturbing posts was from Ye's music video "Eazy." The upload included a claymation video of Ye and Davidson riding on a motorcycle, but Davidson had a bag over his head. When the pair arrived at their destination, Ye proceeded to bury Davidson six feet under. During most of Ye's rants, Davidson has remained tight-lipped; in fact, Davidson doesn't even have an Instagram account. But, he may have had enough.

In an alleged text message exchange with Ye, the star appeared to be fed up. "Yo it's Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing, and you are so f**king lucky that she's your kids mom," Davidson wrote, per Daily Beast. He also added that he wasn't going to be Mr. Nice Guy anymore, and when Ye asked Davidson where he was, he replied, "In bed with your wife." While some people like Jake Paul are calling for Ye and Davidson to duke it out in the boxing ring, the drama still continues on social media.