Jake Paul Has A Strange Offer For Pete Davidson And Kanye West
A few years ago, if you had asked us if we would see Kanye "Ye" West's name alongside Pete Davidson's in so many headlines, we would have just shaken our heads — but how things can change in just a short amount of time! Davidson has dated some of the hottest names in Hollywood, like Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. In late 2021, he struck up an unlikely romance with Kim Kardashian, shortly after she filed for divorce from Ye. Kim and Davidson appear to be happy with one another, but sadly, fans won't see their relationship during episodes of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.
Ye has not been shy about sharing his dislike for Davidson — sharing several music videos where he physically assaults the "Saturday Night Live" star. Davidson remained silent for a while, but a new report suggests that he fired back at Ye in a text exchange. "Yo it's Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down," the comic reportedly wrote (via the Daily Beast). "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*****g lucky ... I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore ... Grow the f**k up."
Ye replied, asking Davidson if he was using profanity and asking where he was. Davidson allegedly sent a selfie that said, "in bed with your wife." Now, a new party is offering to remediate Ye and Davidson's storied conflict.
Jake Paul offers Davidson and Ye a lot of cash
Just when we thought that the feud between Kanye "Ye" West and Pete Davidson couldn't get any weirder, here we are. Jake Paul is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the drama between the two. In March, the YouTuber sent out a tweet with a proposition to Ye and Davidson, offering them a huge sum of money if they're interested in fighting.
"My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson. I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye. And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside," Jake tweeted. "Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match. Let's settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted." As of this writing, the post has received over 14,000 likes and 1,200 retweets. Many of Jake's followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. "Imagine offering Ye $30m when he's worth upwards of a billion," one person commented. "lmao, that would be a great fight," another chimed in.
Jake knows a thing or two about boxing. While he started his career off as a YouTube star, he switched gears to the combat sport, and many people thought he would flop. However, Jake has proven almost everyone wrong and he has made a heck of a career out of the sport. According to Forbes, Jake raked in over $40 million just from boxing in 2021, so he definitely knows what he's talking about.