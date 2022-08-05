How Kim Kardashian Is Handling Her Long-Distance Relationship With Pete Davidson
With the six-month milestone in the rearview, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to prove their love is for real. From rocking the ultimate "boyfriend mani" to showing commitment through body art — and even sporting matching hairstyles — these two continually wear their hearts on their sleeve. Davidson even introduced Kardashian to his grandparents, and the KarJenner clan gave the "SNL" funnyman their seal of approval, too. "Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self," a source told ET.
In April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and they've been increasingly stepping out in public together. Plus, fans are speculating that Davidson will appear in the upcoming installment of "The Kardashians," after he cropped up in the trailer for Season 2. "Kim and Pete are happier now that they can attend events together and be in public," an insider told Us Weekly. "They love spending as much time together as possible." Sounds like things are better than ever for #TeamKete!
But will this summer prove to be the ultimate test for the pair? Davidson has a grueling work schedule that is keeping the lovebirds apart, per People, and he is currently on set Down Under filming "Wizards!". Cosmopolitan reported that Kardashian visited her boyfriend in Australia earlier in the summer, but they've been apart for quite some time now. So, how is that working out?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are more committed than ever
You know what they say: Absence makes the heart grow fonder. The old adage seems to be true for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are pulling out all the stops to stay connected, even while dealing with a 17-hour time difference. "Kim and Pete are in constant communication," an insider told Us Weekly. To deal with the time zones, "they send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up. The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them." Another source told People, "[Kim and Pete] are making it work. They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple."
During the separation, the Skims mogul might be feeling reassured by the strength of Davidson's devotion to her. The "King of Staten Island" star recently debuted a new tattoo that says "Jasmine" and "Aladdin," along with an infinity sign — paying homage to their "SNL" skit. He has also spoken publicly about his desire to be a father, prompting many to wonder whether he and Kardashian will go the surrogacy route. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" he told host Kevin Hart on the series "Hart to Hart." "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid." Fans will have to wait and see whether Davidson gets his wish!