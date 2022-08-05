How Kim Kardashian Is Handling Her Long-Distance Relationship With Pete Davidson

With the six-month milestone in the rearview, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to prove their love is for real. From rocking the ultimate "boyfriend mani" to showing commitment through body art — and even sporting matching hairstyles — these two continually wear their hearts on their sleeve. Davidson even introduced Kardashian to his grandparents, and the KarJenner clan gave the "SNL" funnyman their seal of approval, too. "Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self," a source told ET.

In April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and they've been increasingly stepping out in public together. Plus, fans are speculating that Davidson will appear in the upcoming installment of "The Kardashians," after he cropped up in the trailer for Season 2. "Kim and Pete are happier now that they can attend events together and be in public," an insider told Us Weekly. "They love spending as much time together as possible." Sounds like things are better than ever for #TeamKete!

But will this summer prove to be the ultimate test for the pair? Davidson has a grueling work schedule that is keeping the lovebirds apart, per People, and he is currently on set Down Under filming "Wizards!". Cosmopolitan reported that Kardashian visited her boyfriend in Australia earlier in the summer, but they've been apart for quite some time now. So, how is that working out?