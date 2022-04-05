Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Prove Their Love Is For Real With Latest Move

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are nearing the six-month mark in their much-talked-about relationship, and it looks like they're taking things to the next level.

In March, Kim revealed that Pete had gotten a few tattoos dedicated to her, indicating that they're getting serious. "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]," the SKIMS founder said in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She even shared that she has a personal favorite. "I think my favorite one, it says here," she added, pointing to the collarbone, "it says, 'My girl is a lawyer.' And that one's really cute."

While they have been relatively mum about how things are going between them, sources close to Kim recently divulged that they're happy with their months-long romance. "Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now," an insider told People in March. "He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though," they added. It looks like they're taking significant steps to deepen their relationship, and according to reports, Pete has also introduced Kim to his closest circle.