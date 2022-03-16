The Extreme Way Pete Davidson Put Kim Kardashian's Name On His Chest

Since news broke of their relationship in October 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been inseparable. The two have been frequently spotted going out on dates, vacations, and hanging out with their respective families. "They're clearly not hiding their romance," a source told Us Weekly about the couple. "It seems like they want to just be able to do things any normal couple would do and have fun together."

While the couple has tried their best to keep their romance private, Kanye "Ye" West has ignited a massive feud with his soon-to-be ex-wife, repeatedly attacking Davidson on social media and weaponizing his fans against him. However, Davidson has made it clear that he won't stay silent anymore if West continues to harass him or Kim online.

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met," Davidson wrote to Ye in an alleged text, which was released by comedian Dave Sirus, at Davidson's request, per the Daily Beast). "... You are so f***king lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet." Now, days after Davidson stood up to Ye, he made his loyalty to Kim extremely clear — and the way he did it has fans wincing.