Kanye West Pleas To God Amid Kim Kardashian Harassment Turmoil

The Kanye 'Ye' West/Pete Davidson/Kim Kardashian drama won't stop. A little refresher: Ye and Kim tied the knot back in 2014, welcomed four kids, and bought high-priced stock options as Christmas gifts — casual. Anyway, things went south around the time Ye ran for president, and then had a meltdown on Twitter that culminated in his comparing his life with the Kardashians to the 2017 film "Get Out."

Ye and Kim are now well on their way to finalizing their divorce, and Kim has more than moved on. She's been tied to Davidson since October 2021, and Ye just ended a fling with Julia Fox. Ye has diverted all of his attention back to Kim in the wake of the split. Over the weekend, he posted a series of bizarre Instagram posts calling out Kim's relationship with Davidson, mocking Davidson's tattoos, and assuring his fans that he had not been hacked.

Kim spoke out earlier this month when Ye criticized her for letting their daughter North have a TikTok. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kim wrote in an Instagram story. That might be the end of Kim's statements on the matter, but a series of recently leaked texts (thanks Ye) have shed new light on the situation and got Ye singing a different tune.