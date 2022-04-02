Kim Kardashian's Impact On Pete Davidson Is Taking An Unexpected Turn

Taking it to the next level! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just made their relationship even more official as the Skims founder is using her fashion knowledge on her man in the best way possible.

Since making their relationship official in November 2021, Kim and Davidson have had a rocky relationship — though not with one another. It was, instead, Kanye "Ye" West giving the two a run for their money — constantly harassing them online and threatening Davidson, per Page Six. Since the start of their relationship, Ye has been an outspoken critic of the two. Yet, despite the Ye rollercoaster, Kim and Pete stayed true to one another and their relationship, becoming more serious by the day. Recently, Davidson even put his feelings into writing by getting a few tattoos specifically for Kim — including her name branded on his chest, and "My girl is a lawyer" on his collarbone, per BuzzFeed.

But now, Kim is giving back to Davidson in the best way she knows how.