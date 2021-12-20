Is This How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's rumored relationship seems to be thriving, if their recent outings are any indication. On December 18, Davidson and Kim made the best of the "Saturday Night Live" star's night off from the show, which canceled most of its activities amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, as People reported. The couple went to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" before heading to Staten Island's Angelinas Ristorante for a cozy Italian dinner, where they were joined by Scott Disick, ex-partner of Kim's oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The restaurant took to its Instagram to thank Kim and Davidson for dining with them by sharing two photos of the celebrities posing with the apparent owners. "Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina's last night," they captioned the December 19 post.

Kim and Davidson have been romantically linked since October, around the time she hosted "Saturday Night Live" and kissed him during a Jasmine and Aladdin sketch, via Entertainment Tonight. Later that month, Kim and Davidson were seen holding hands as they rode a rollercoaster together at Knott's Scary Farm, per People.

While neither have directly addressed the relationship, they seemingly have not denied it nor seem too intent on hiding it either. Now ahead of the holidays, they show no signs of slowly down, with reports suggesting Kim has invited Davidson to spend the holidays with her — much to the delight of her family, particularly her mother, Kris Jenner.