Pete Davidson's Appearance In The New Kardashians Trailer Is Sure To Get People Talking

When "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" ended after a 14-year run on E!, fans knew that it wouldn't be the last of the reality moguls. Sure enough, the Kar-Jenner clan announced a deal to launch a new docu-style series with Hulu, and the series — appropriately titled "The Kardashians" — made its much-anticipated debut in April 2022.

In typical KarJenner fashion, Season 1 didn't shy away from private or difficult topics. Covering everything from Kourtney Kardashian's fertility journey with husband Travis Barker, to the Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson cheating saga, to Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson, nothing was off the table. "It's not easy," Khloé said on The TODAY Show, speaking on how it feels to share private matters with the public. "But it's also ... a form of therapy for me at the same time and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things."

Season 1 ended with the bombshell reveal of Thompson's infidelity, after news broke that the NBA player had fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. Viewers grappling with the cliffhanger ending can rest assured that "The Kardashians" will be back for a second season — which was always part of the plan, per Variety. Elle reported that Season 2 is slated to drop in September, and it will likely cover topics like Kourtney and Barker's lavish Italian wedding, the KarJenners' trip to the Met Gala, and Kylie Jenner's second child with Travis Scott. Plus, there's another reason to get excited.