Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Considering Their Biggest Step Yet
Dating since the fall of 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (or "Kete") show no signs of slowing down. The power couple survived #Kanyegate2022, making their red carpet debut at this May's White House Correspondents Dinner, per Page Six. In March, while filming his movie, "The Home," in New Jersey, Davidson even introduced his lady love to his grandparents (who reside in the Garden State), according to an E! News source. The insider also shared that the "Saturday Night Live" star has given Kardashian intimate tours of his native Staten Island "on a few recent trips." "Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from. His family has been very nice and welcoming," the source said.
Kardashian's family is just as crazy about Davidson by all accounts. Reportedly happy that Pete's brought out the Skims founder's "best self," the family "absolutely adores" him, said an ET source, and "welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms." That's a good thing, too, if her remarks on on a May episode of "The Kardashians" are any indicator of how serious their romance is. "I believe in love, that's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time's the charm," Kardashian jokingly quipped on the show (via People).
In fact, despite having three marriages under her belt and four children, Kim Kardashian might be gearing up to take the biggest leap forward yet in her relationship with Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson apparently discussed kids
Could a Kete baby be in the cards for the future? As a source recently informed ET, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly considering children of their own. "Kim's kids think Pete is so funny, playful and adore him," the insider said. "Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that."
For the time being, however, the couple is working on strengthening their bond amidst their busy work schedules. "They both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis," the source shared, adding, "Even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other." Additionally, Kardashian is reportedly always "texting and FaceTiming him when they're apart."
Davidson recently revealed on a July episode of Kevin Hart's "Hart to Hart" that he always pictured himself having children. "Since I was a kid... since my dad died — I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" he said, explaining it was because "I was like, 'I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now.'" Davidson also affirmed in the same interview that he was "100 percent" pro-marriage. "I mean, that's the way I hope it goes," he told Hart.