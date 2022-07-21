Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Considering Their Biggest Step Yet

Dating since the fall of 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (or "Kete") show no signs of slowing down. The power couple survived #Kanyegate2022, making their red carpet debut at this May's White House Correspondents Dinner, per Page Six. In March, while filming his movie, "The Home," in New Jersey, Davidson even introduced his lady love to his grandparents (who reside in the Garden State), according to an E! News source. The insider also shared that the "Saturday Night Live" star has given Kardashian intimate tours of his native Staten Island "on a few recent trips." "Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from. His family has been very nice and welcoming," the source said.

Kardashian's family is just as crazy about Davidson by all accounts. Reportedly happy that Pete's brought out the Skims founder's "best self," the family "absolutely adores" him, said an ET source, and "welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms." That's a good thing, too, if her remarks on on a May episode of "The Kardashians" are any indicator of how serious their romance is. "I believe in love, that's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time's the charm," Kardashian jokingly quipped on the show (via People).

In fact, despite having three marriages under her belt and four children, Kim Kardashian might be gearing up to take the biggest leap forward yet in her relationship with Pete Davidson.