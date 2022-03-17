Did Kim Kardashian Co-Sign Pete Davidson Standing Up To Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have mostly been quiet whenever Kanye "Ye" West attacks them publicly, but they are becoming increasingly vocal now that Ye is upping the ante. A source close to the reality star said that she appreciates how Pete managed to fight back against her ex. "Kim didn't want Pete to make things worse, but she was also glad that he stuck up for her," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "It is nice that Kim has Pete on her side publicly and privately."

The source added that the SKIMS founder is "hoping" that Ye finally moves on and leaves them alone, as his constant tirades are taking a toll on the family. "Kanye's actions are causing a lot of stress for her," they continued. "She wants him to stop and not have the kids hear anything or be affected negatively by his antics." They also said that Pete is "not backing down," and Kim is right there with him. "Kim agrees with Pete, and if Kanye doesn't stop, she knows she will be forced to take more drastic measures."

Kim has been standing up for herself, too. Previously, when Ye claimed that he's not often "allowed" to see their children, she denied his statement publicly. "Please stop with this narrative," she wrote on Instagram at the time, per the Daily Beast. "You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."