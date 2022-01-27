Kanye West Reportedly Suggests The Last People You'd Expect To Model Clothes In Upcoming Show
Kanye West is someone who takes fashion very seriously, according to both his fans and critics. The rapper is so influential in the couture department that Julia Fox's looks during her trip to Paris seemed to have West all over it. Fox herself even admitted the immediate impact he had on her fashion, telling Interview, "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s**t was in boxes... It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life." At the event, Ye himself wore a black mask at the Paris Fashion Shows, similar to the one his estranged wife Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala in 2021.
Then again, West seems to be the biggest believer in his creativity, especially when it comes to clothes. In an interview with SHOWstudio back in 2015, he talked about his legacy in the fashion world. "I'm Michelangelo. Of course," he said of his artistic ability. "There's a time when I'm sure there were people sculpting better than Michelangelo, but he made David. So as far as that question goes, is there a time that you can go on the internet and find a shoe that people want more than my shoes? Well go f*** yourself then if it isn't and don't ask me no stupid s**t like that again."
With all this bluster, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that West reportedly suggested the last people you'd expect to model clothes in one of his upcoming shows.
Kanye West wants homeless people to star in his next fashion show
According to TMZ, Kanye West is planning a fashion show — but instead of hiring the likes of Gigi Hadid or even his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner to model his clothes on the runway, he wants the unhoused community of Los Angeles to do it instead. The site says that West has been working with streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week on his latest collaboration and that they want to hire people who are struggling with homelessness to model the clothes.
This isn't the first time that West has had the homeless on his mind; back in November, it was reported that the "Donda" rapper was working with The L.A. Mission to help end the homelessness crisis, per Uproxx. Pastor Troy Vaughan even tweeted his gratitude for Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, saying, "We thank Kanye West for showing his heart and generosity today and bringing over 1,000 meals with him in tow. Our heart is with Kanye as he continues to show his heart for people who are less fortunate."
There's certainly no doubt that West puts his heart — and maybe even the right intentions — into his work.