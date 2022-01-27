Kanye West Reportedly Suggests The Last People You'd Expect To Model Clothes In Upcoming Show

Kanye West is someone who takes fashion very seriously, according to both his fans and critics. The rapper is so influential in the couture department that Julia Fox's looks during her trip to Paris seemed to have West all over it. Fox herself even admitted the immediate impact he had on her fashion, telling Interview, "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s**t was in boxes... It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life." At the event, Ye himself wore a black mask at the Paris Fashion Shows, similar to the one his estranged wife Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala in 2021.

Then again, West seems to be the biggest believer in his creativity, especially when it comes to clothes. In an interview with SHOWstudio back in 2015, he talked about his legacy in the fashion world. "I'm Michelangelo. Of course," he said of his artistic ability. "There's a time when I'm sure there were people sculpting better than Michelangelo, but he made David. So as far as that question goes, is there a time that you can go on the internet and find a shoe that people want more than my shoes? Well go f*** yourself then if it isn't and don't ask me no stupid s**t like that again."

With all this bluster, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that West reportedly suggested the last people you'd expect to model clothes in one of his upcoming shows.