Julia Fox's Latest Kanye-Styled Look Has Fans Totally Scratching Their Heads
The whole Kanye West-Julia Fox saga is a total head-scratcher — and their latest outing doesn't make the situation any better. Since estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, she and Ye have gone their own way (Yes, that was a subtle Fleetwood Mac reference). While Kim is out here living it up with "Saturday Night Live" maestro Pete Davidson, Kanye has found a new flame in the form of actor Julia Fox.
The two were first linked on New Year's Eve, when the couple was spotted together in Miami (coincidentally, Kim and Davidson were in the area as well...), per Mercury News. Since then, it's been off to the races for Ye and Fox. And even though all eyes have been on them since (subtle Tupac reference!), the "Uncut Gems" star doesn't seem to mind.
Speaking on the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, per Page Six, Fox stated, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real." She added, "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care." Her latest outing with Kanye may have proved exactly that.
Julia Fox's Paris look leaves fans befuddled
Some people really do march to the beat of their own drum — and Julia Fox is one of them. Hitting the red carpet for Paris Men's Fashion Week, Kanye West and Julia Fox sported similar attire, and the actor even donned makeup done by Ye himself. But despite her confident approach, fans were left bewildered by her avant-garde appearance.
"that chanel show... eek. this kanye makeup look has got to stop! and the black eyes? weird. boring clothes. Ugh," said one Twitter user. Another user pondered, "who has been doing julia fox's makeup. she's literally so hot but who is doing her dirty and why," until realizing, "nvm i googled and it was kanye."
One user humorously made reference to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's" season 4 finale, "The Nightman Cometh." In the episode, Mac sports outlandish eyeliner and yellow contacts to assume the role of Nightman, which the eagle-eyed commenter called Ye and Fox out for. "Kanye got the cat eyed contacts, Julia got the eye makeup ... the nightman cometh and you can't tell me no different," the user wrote.
On January 24, Fox took to her Instagram Story to ask fans, "Wanna kno who my fave make up artist is?" In case you were wondering, yes, it was Kanye. Who else?