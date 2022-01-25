Julia Fox's Latest Kanye-Styled Look Has Fans Totally Scratching Their Heads

The whole Kanye West-Julia Fox saga is a total head-scratcher — and their latest outing doesn't make the situation any better. Since estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, she and Ye have gone their own way (Yes, that was a subtle Fleetwood Mac reference). While Kim is out here living it up with "Saturday Night Live" maestro Pete Davidson, Kanye has found a new flame in the form of actor Julia Fox.

The two were first linked on New Year's Eve, when the couple was spotted together in Miami (coincidentally, Kim and Davidson were in the area as well...), per Mercury News. Since then, it's been off to the races for Ye and Fox. And even though all eyes have been on them since (subtle Tupac reference!), the "Uncut Gems" star doesn't seem to mind.

Speaking on the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, per Page Six, Fox stated, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real." She added, "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care." Her latest outing with Kanye may have proved exactly that.