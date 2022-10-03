Kelsea Ballerini Debunks Major Assumption About Her Divorce

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini and fellow country star Morgan Evans were married in 2017, but Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August. A source told People at the time that "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years." When Ballerini's court documents became publicly known, both she and Evans took to Instagram to release statements on their divorce.

Ballerini wrote to her followers on her Instagram Story at the time and explained, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce" (via People). In his statement, Evans said, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Now, Ballerini is debunking one big mystery surrounding her divorce.