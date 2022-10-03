Whoopi Goldberg Slams Critic Over Fat Suit Claims In Her Latest Film

Comedian and "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back against speculation that she wore a fat suit for her role in the film "Till." Goldberg has been open about her issues with her weight previously on "The View" in the past (via OK!), but her comments in recent a clip from "The View" suggest that one film critic took things too far when making an assumption about Goldberg's appearance.

In the film "Till," a biopic based on the life and murder of Emmett Till, Goldberg plays Till's grandmother, Alma Carthan (via Yahoo!). Goldberg is also one of the producers of the film, which had its premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 1, and spoke to the audience after the film's screening about systematic racism (via The Hollywood Reporter). Goldberg stated, "Maybe you're a gay person. Maybe you're a woman ... You all understand this hatred because it's coming closer and closer." She further clarified that "What we see on that screen is the culmination of what systematic racism looks like. It goes out in ripples and it touches everybody."

Beyond the film's real issues, Goldberg is also taking umbrage with one film reviewer's critiques.