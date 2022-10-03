Whoopi Goldberg Slams Critic Over Fat Suit Claims In Her Latest Film
Comedian and "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back against speculation that she wore a fat suit for her role in the film "Till." Goldberg has been open about her issues with her weight previously on "The View" in the past (via OK!), but her comments in recent a clip from "The View" suggest that one film critic took things too far when making an assumption about Goldberg's appearance.
In the film "Till," a biopic based on the life and murder of Emmett Till, Goldberg plays Till's grandmother, Alma Carthan (via Yahoo!). Goldberg is also one of the producers of the film, which had its premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 1, and spoke to the audience after the film's screening about systematic racism (via The Hollywood Reporter). Goldberg stated, "Maybe you're a gay person. Maybe you're a woman ... You all understand this hatred because it's coming closer and closer." She further clarified that "What we see on that screen is the culmination of what systematic racism looks like. It goes out in ripples and it touches everybody."
Beyond the film's real issues, Goldberg is also taking umbrage with one film reviewer's critiques.
Whoopi Goldberg reveals she wasn't wearing a fat suit
In a clip from "The View" that was shared by the show's Twitter account, Goldberg explains two minutes into the video regarding "Till," "I have to say something because there was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review. Now, I'm just going to say this, I don't really care about how you felt about the movie. But you should know that was not a fat suit ... That was me."
While Goldberg didn't identify the individual who wrote the review, Entertainment Weekly reports that the comment came from a review from The Daily Beast and that the reference to Goldberg's supposed fat suit has been removed. Meanwhile, Goldberg expressed that she did not think that the reviewer intended to be "demeaning," as shown in the Twitter clip.
Goldberg and her "The View" co-hosts followed up by discussing how Goldberg's appearance had changed due to the effects of steroids that she was taking at the time. She noted that the steroids were related to Goldberg's treatment for sciatica. Her sciatica diagnosis also led her to use a walker, as she revealed on "The View" in June.