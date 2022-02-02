Inside Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension From The View

Whoopi Goldberg is facing severe consequences following her controversial statements about the Holocaust on "The View." On January 31, while discussing the ban of "Maus" in schools, Goldberg claimed that the Holocaust was "not about race." She said, "Let's be truthful about it because Holocaust isn't about race. It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man."

Her strong statements caused backlash from both fans and friends in the industry alike, with some political commentators weighing in on the matter as well. While she offered an apology on Twitter, many expressed their desire for her immediate firing. Meanwhile, ABC announced its decision to suspend Goldberg instead. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," a statement from Kim Godwin, ABC News President, read. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

In a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Goldwin told ABC employees that Goldberg's statement does not align with the company's values, and a suspension was necessary to help her understand the gravity of her words. "Whoopi has shown through her actions over many years that she understands the horrors of the Holocaust and she started today's show with that recognition," the memo read. "But words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have."