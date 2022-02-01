Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence After Her Comments On The View Spark Widespread Outrage

Whoopi Goldberg is in hot water with both fans and friends in the industry for her recent comments about the Holocaust on "The View." The actor and co-host, who's usually a crowd favorite, insisted that the Holocaust, a dark and tragic piece of history, "isn't about race" during their discussion about "Maus."

On the January 31 episode of "The View," the panel zeroed in on the banning of "Maus" from the English curriculum in schools due to its inclusion of "rough, objectionable language" and an image of a nude woman. Goldberg's co-hosts agreed that the book makes for essential reading so kids could have a deeper understanding of an event that killed six million Jews, but the EGOT winner disagreed, saying that it was never about race. "Let's be truthful about it because Holocaust isn't about race," she said. "It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man."

Co-host Ana Navarro tried to reason with her, saying that the Holocaust was about white supremacists' desperate attempt to annihilate Jews, but Goldberg cut her off to say there are "two white groups of people." "The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is," she said. "It's how people treat each other. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white, Jews, it's each other." But now, Goldberg's taking responsibility for her hasty remarks.