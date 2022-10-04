Taylor Swift's Rumored Diss Collab With Drake Sparks Mixed Fan Feelings
The whole world is gearing up for new music from Taylor Swift as "Midnights" gets ever closer. As always though, Swift is keeping exactly what's in store pretty close to her chest, only giving away a few of her super cryptic notorious Easter Eggs to keep fans guessing (although, whether her clues are or aren't Easter Eggs or red herrings is probably what's really keeping Swifties busy right now).
But when we're not distracted by "Midnights," there's also Swift's re-recording to anticipate. The U.S. Sun reported the star is in the middle of putting her own spin on a new version of "Reputation" following all that drama with Big Machine records, and one big question on everyone's lips is if Swift will throw things back to her notorious drama with Kim Kardashian and her now former husband, Kanye West. As fans will know, the trio had some feud drama back in the day which stemmed all the way back to 2009 when West rushed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards as Swift was accepting an award (ahh, the nostalgia!) That then developed into a full-on war of words with the release of West's "Famous," with plenty of he said/she said and the leaking of secret phone call recordings.
Well, now the rumor mill is swirling that Swift may be preparing to bring the feud back to life with a previously unreleased song from the album — and it's thought the song could feature none other than Drake.
Taylor Swift and Drake's reported diss track details
Taylor Swift and Drake purportedly joined forces in 2017 to record a song thought to be a diss track aimed at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (you may remember Drake's had his own drama with West). According to The U.S. Sun, the duet was initially recorded for "Reputation," but never made it to the final cut... potentially until now.
"[Swift] knows that everyone is going to think it is about Kimye because it was her row with them which inspired a lot of 'Reputation.' But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn't decide to release it in the first place," an insider claimed, after fans on Twitter noticed the twosome had been interacting on social media. "Obviously, she is totally over the whole thing now but this is one which fans will want to hear," the source added. But do they really?
The collaboration rumor sparked mixed responses, with some fans making it clear they're not exactly interested. "I'm sorry but don't nobody want to hear no damn drake and taylor. They can... keep that," one person tweeted, as another agreed. Others seemed more intrigued though, including one Twitter user who wrote, "i want the taylor and drake diss track so bad like i bet that's karma," while another gushed, "I need Taylor x Drake collab to be true for like so many reasons but most especially for a will to live."