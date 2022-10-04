Taylor Swift's Rumored Diss Collab With Drake Sparks Mixed Fan Feelings

The whole world is gearing up for new music from Taylor Swift as "Midnights" gets ever closer. As always though, Swift is keeping exactly what's in store pretty close to her chest, only giving away a few of her super cryptic notorious Easter Eggs to keep fans guessing (although, whether her clues are or aren't Easter Eggs or red herrings is probably what's really keeping Swifties busy right now).

But when we're not distracted by "Midnights," there's also Swift's re-recording to anticipate. The U.S. Sun reported the star is in the middle of putting her own spin on a new version of "Reputation" following all that drama with Big Machine records, and one big question on everyone's lips is if Swift will throw things back to her notorious drama with Kim Kardashian and her now former husband, Kanye West. As fans will know, the trio had some feud drama back in the day which stemmed all the way back to 2009 when West rushed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards as Swift was accepting an award (ahh, the nostalgia!) That then developed into a full-on war of words with the release of West's "Famous," with plenty of he said/she said and the leaking of secret phone call recordings.

Well, now the rumor mill is swirling that Swift may be preparing to bring the feud back to life with a previously unreleased song from the album — and it's thought the song could feature none other than Drake.