Jana Kramer Recalls Disturbing Details About Past Relationship

Country music singer Jana Kramer has been through a lot when it comes to romantic relationships. She was once linked to former NFL player Mike Caussin, per Page Six, but had a rocky relationship with him after cheating allegations and his admitting to being a "sex addict." The singer's final straw was when she found pictures of a topless woman on her ex-husband's phone. Although he claimed that a random girl texted him the photos, she left him.

Kramer appeared in Season 23 of "Dancing with the Stars," often opening up about her past and calling the show a "healing experience." "It was the worst time in my life," she said in the rehearsal package, after briefly opening up about being in an abusive relationship. But she mentioned that she's been slowly healing while raising her daughter Josie, vowing to protect her from what she had to go through.

The country music star also started opening up about the relationship on social media. In September 2021, Kramer posted a photo on Instagram about the negative "voices in her head" while she was going through the abuse. "My healing ... your healing ... our healing is to stop those negative voices," she stated in her caption, bringing awareness to the situation and helping people who were in her position. And now, it looks like Kramer is continuing to share her story.