Kelly Osbourne Has An Exciting Pregnancy Update
Kelly Osbourne is soclose to new motherhood now. The pop star first announced her pregnancy in May, celebrating with an Instagram share of her sonogram. (Her baby daddy, boyfriend Sid Wilson, followed suit.) In July, her father, Ozzy Osbourne, seemed to confirm to ET that Kelly was already six months along at the time.
Of course, with brother Jack Osbourne boasting a brood of four of his own, Kelly's family has been openly enthusiastic about her first child. On "Talk TV UK," mom Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy had been "the first one to cry" when Kelly called with the great news.
Kelly has also been candid about some of her health issues during the home stretch of her pregnancy. Entering her third trimester, the singer was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition in which pregnant women's bodies aren't producing enough insulin. Experiencing unusual tiredness and rapid weight gain, Kelly made the decision to cut sugar out of her diet, per People. Now, feeling much better, the "Osbournes" alum has finally revealed the sex of her little one.
Kelly Osbourne's baby will be Ozzy and Sharon's first grandson
It's a boy for Kelly Osbourne and beau Sid Wilson! Osbourne has shared occasional updates since announcing the couple's pregnancy, including an August baby bump reveal, per People. It was father Ozzy Osbourne, however, who leaked the biggest secret yet surrounding his newest grandchild. As Kelly told E! News in early October, Ozzy "told everyone... the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to." Kelly's reaction to her dad's loose lips was basically the equivalent of the face-palm emoji. "I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'" the singer exasperatedly said, adding that Ozzy reportedly does "this little song and this little dance" daily in excitement.
Ozzy may be extra-hyped for this grandson because — between Kelly and brother Jack Osbourne's four children — he is his first. "It's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," Kelly shared. In a July interview with ET, the Prince of Darkness admitted that he was already plotting to buy the newborn "a microphone" for his first gift. How heart-meltingly wholesome!