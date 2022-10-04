Kelly Osbourne Has An Exciting Pregnancy Update

Kelly Osbourne is soclose to new motherhood now. The pop star first announced her pregnancy in May, celebrating with an Instagram share of her sonogram. (Her baby daddy, boyfriend Sid Wilson, followed suit.) In July, her father, Ozzy Osbourne, seemed to confirm to ET that Kelly was already six months along at the time.

Of course, with brother Jack Osbourne boasting a brood of four of his own, Kelly's family has been openly enthusiastic about her first child. On "Talk TV UK," mom Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy had been "the first one to cry" when Kelly called with the great news.

Kelly has also been candid about some of her health issues during the home stretch of her pregnancy. Entering her third trimester, the singer was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition in which pregnant women's bodies aren't producing enough insulin. Experiencing unusual tiredness and rapid weight gain, Kelly made the decision to cut sugar out of her diet, per People. Now, feeling much better, the "Osbournes" alum has finally revealed the sex of her little one.